Two arrested after attempted burglary

The incident happened in Atocia Street, Hamrun

karl_azzopardi
21 March 2020, 3:50pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Two men have been arrested after attempting to break into a residence in Atocia Street, Hamrun.

The men, a 36-year-old man from Zabbar, and a 44-year-old man from Hamrun are being held for questioning.

The police said that around 10:30 am, they were informed about two people trying to break into the residence.

Police from the Hamrun station and the Rapid Intervention Unit went immediately onsite, were they found one of the men near the doorway of the residence.

The other man was found on the roof of the same residence.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
