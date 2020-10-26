Fire at Valletta office brought under control
No one injured after Valletta office fire controlled by CPD officers
A fire which broke out at an office in Valletta has been controlled by Civil Protection Department officials.
A police spokesperson said the fire broke out after an issue with an air conditioning compressor in the building’s shaft.
The incident happened at around 3:15 pm on Monday.
No one was injured during the incident.
