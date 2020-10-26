menu

Fire at Valletta office brought under control

No one injured after Valletta office fire controlled by CPD officers

karl_azzopardi
26 October 2020, 4:36pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A fire which broke out at an office in Valletta has been controlled by Civil Protection Department officials.

A police spokesperson said the fire broke out after an issue with an air conditioning compressor in the building’s shaft.

The incident happened at around 3:15 pm on Monday.

No one was injured during the incident.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Fire at Valletta office brought under control
Court & Police

Fire at Valletta office brought under control
Karl Azzopardi
Foreign worker seriously injured in Gozo construction site incident
Court & Police

Foreign worker seriously injured in Gozo construction site incident
Karl Azzopardi
Motorcyclist grievously injured in Mgarr crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Mgarr crash
Woman, 53, fights for her life after three-storey drop
Court & Police

Woman, 53, fights for her life after three-storey drop
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.