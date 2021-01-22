Alleged Floriana Arch arsonist charged with cocaine possession

menu

Man behind Floriana Arch arson granted bail after police find 30g of cocaine on his person

matthew_agius
22 January 2021, 11:52am
by Matthew Agius
Police have charged a man with aggravated possession of cocaine, after 30g of the drug was found in his car as he was driving to Gozo with his girlfriend.

35-year-old Bjorn Grima of Sliema was apprehended whilst on his way to Gozo on January 20.

The arrests happened at 6pm near the Ċirkewwa ferry terminal.

30g of cocaine were found in Grima’s car after police officers stopped and searched the vehicle.

Before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this afternoon, Grima was charged with aggravated possession of cocaine and with breaching bail conditions.

Grima had been out on bail after being arraigned in 2019 and charged with the destruction by arson of a historical arch in Floriana.

In court today, police inspector Alfredo Mangion strongly objected to the defence’s request for bail.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia, however, argued that the accused was still presumed innocent and that the only civilian witness was his girlfriend, who had already told the police that she had not known about the drugs.

The court granted Grima bail against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

