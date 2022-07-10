Motorcyclist hospitalised after Marsa crash

A 37-year-old motorcyclist residing in Birzebbuga has been grievously injured after getting involved in a traffic accident on Saturday evening.

The police said the accident happened at around 9:15pm in Aldo Moro Road, Marsa.

Initial investigations by the police showed the 37-year-old’s Honda motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz driven by a 29-year-old Nigerian man residing in St Paul’s Bay.

The motorcyclist was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations ongoing.