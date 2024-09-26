Two men hospitalised after separate traffic incidents

Two men were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after being injured in separate traffic accidents earlier today.

The first accident happened at around 9am on Triq John Muscat in Rabat. Preliminary investigations showed that an 80-year-old man, also from Rabat, was struck by a Daihatsu Sirion driven by a 48-year-old woman, a resident of the same locality.

The second accident took place around noon on Triq Ta’ Ħal Farruġ in Qormi. Early reports indicate that a 35-year-old man from Mtarfa lost control of his Toyota Passo and crashed into a pole.

Medical teams provided assistance at both scenes, and the victims were transported to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. Both men were later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing.