Police arrest 28 people illegally residing in Malta

Police have arrested 28 people on Wednesday morning following patrols and inspections in Marsa, St Julian’s, Gzira and Sliema.

The operation was carried out together with officials from the Detention Services Agency and focused on illegal immigration.

“The inspections were carried out to identify people living in Malta illegally and others living a vagrant life,” police said in a statement.

Out of the 28 arrests, 13 were found to be living in Malta without the necessary legal permits. The remaining 15 were arrested on suspicion of living a vagrant life or of begging in public places.

Police explained that the patrols formed part of regular checks across different localities. The operation involved several police units working closely with the Detention Services Agency.

Police added that the cases of those arrested are still being investigated.