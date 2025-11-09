Man dies at Victoria bus terminal

A 41-year-old man died at the Victoria bus terminus in Gozo on Sunday afternoon after appearing to have choked.

The incident occurred at around 12.30pm when paramedics were called to the scene after receiving a report that the man had collapsed.

Reports said the man, a Victoria resident, was part of a group of people waiting at the bus stop and had been consuming food shortly before the incident occurred.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to Gozo General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.