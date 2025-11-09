Motorcyclist greviously injured in Rabat traffic collision

A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Gudja was seriously injured on Sunday morning following a traffic collision in Triq is-Saqqajja.

The police were alerted to the incident at around 6:50am and promptly dispatched officers to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash involved a Yamaha motorcycle ridden by the victim man and an Isuzu D-Max driven by a 45-year-old man from Mellieha.

A medical team was called to assist, and the injured motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing.