Man admits to injuring resident during fight at hostel

Sean Mac Donald, a 33-year-old man from Mosta, was found guilty after admitting he threatened and slightly injured a man who was living in the same hostel as him.

The case occurred on 10 February, when a fight broke out inside a hostel in Birkirkara, where both men were residents. The victim reported the incident to the police and said he suffered slight injuries to his chest during the altercation.

The manager of the hostel confirmed the victim’s version of events when questioned by the police.

Mac Donald was also charged with breaching the conditions of a bail decree in relation to another case that is still pending before the court.

The court asked the man to reconfirm his admission. After submissions, he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years.

The court also ordered the confiscation of €500 from his previous bail deposit.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Kelsey Bugeja and Christian Xuereb.

Legal aid lawyer Thomas Barbara appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided over the arraignment.