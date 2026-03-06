Female representation in local councils at 28.2%, study finds

A government-commissioned study on women’s participation in local councils has found that female participation and candidacy have increased steadily since the establishment of local councils, with the number of women members doubling between 1993 and 2024.

The study, carried out by the University of Malta under the leadership of Carmen Sammut and Vincent Marmara, showed women made up 13.5% of local council members in 1993, the first year after the councils were established. Following the 2024 local council elections, female representation rose to 28.2%.

The findings were presented during a conference addressed by Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli and Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rebecca Buttigieg. They said the study forms part of a wider initiative stemming from an electoral pledge in the ‘Malta Flimkien’ manifesto.

Zerafa Civelli noted that several women currently serving in Parliament began their political careers in local councils, with some, including herself, having served as mayors in their respective localities. She said the political sphere cannot be balanced without women’s participation at all levels of governance.

“Women are the backbone of our families and the foundation of our society. Communities are made up of families, and society is built on them. Today, women are also one of the main pillars of our economy through their full participation in the labour market,” she said. “Therefore, women should also have appropriate representation in the administration and in the country’s highest institutions.”

Zerafa Civelli also stressed the importance of moving beyond stereotypes and promoting greater inclusion. She said the study provides a clearer picture of the obstacles women face when putting themselves forward as candidates in local council elections.

Buttigieg said the research highlights the reasons why women’s participation in local councils and politics remains limited. She described the study as a call for an action plan to implement the report’s recommendations and to consider initiatives adopted in various European countries.

“Equal representation is a right, not a privilege,” Buttigieg said, stressing the importance of ensuring women’s perspectives are reflected in political decision-making.

“We are not working for women to be privileged or placed on a pedestal. We simply want women to enjoy respect and dignity with equality and inclusivity, always, everywhere and in everything.”

Both parliamentary secretaries welcomed the study’s recommendations, saying that training, communication and greater cooperation with political parties are crucial steps towards achieving more equitable and fair representation.