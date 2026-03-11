Man given conditional discharge after harassing ex-partner with messages

An ice cream vendor from St Paul’s Bay was handed a one-year conditional discharge and a restraining order after pleading guilty to harassing his former partner through messages sent over several months.

The 32-year-old man appeared in court charged with harassment following a report filed by his ex-partner with the Domestic Violence Unit on 9 March 2026. The name of the accused was banned by court order.

According to the prosecution, the relationship between the accused and the victim had ended around three and a half years ago, though the pair have a child together. The victim told police that between September 2025 and March 2026, the accused had sent numerous harassing messages.

While some of the conversations concerned matters mostly related to their child, other messages encroached on the victim’s private life and suggested that the accused had not accepted that the relationship had ended. The prosecution said the messages amounted to harassment, with the accused allegedly behaving as though the relationship was still ongoing.

A risk assessment carried out by authorities classified the situation as one involving severe danger.

The man was charged with pursuing conduct between September 2025 and March 2026 that amounted to harassment.

The accused, who works as an ice cream vendor and lives in St Paul’s Bay, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

During submissions on punishment, the defence pointed out that the pair share a minor child, arguing that it would be impossible for the accused to completely avoid communication with the victim if a protection order were issued. The defence said the case involved messages rather than threats and questioned how the risk assessment had concluded that the situation constituted severe danger.

The defence suggested that a conditional discharge would be an appropriate punishment, arguing that the messages were simple in nature and that the accused did not intend to cause harm.

The prosecution explained that it had spoken with the victim, who said she only wanted the accused to contact her strictly on matters related to their child. The court also heard that this was the accused’s first report of domestic violence.

The prosecution noted that the messages did not contain threats but stressed that the accused needed to understand that the relationship had ended and that future contact should be limited to issues concerning their child.

The court ultimately sentenced the accused to a one-year conditional discharge and issued a restraining order for one year. The order includes an exception allowing communication between the parties solely for matters relating to their minor child.

Defence lawyer Rachel Tua represented the accused, and inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted. Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over the sitting.