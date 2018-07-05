menu

Liam Debono charged with 2017 vehicle thefts

Young unlicensed driver who maimed a policeman after a hit and run in May is charged with stealing number of vehicles

matthew_agius
5 July 2018, 2:23pm
by Matthew Agius
Liam Debono, the unlicensed teenage driver who ran over a policeman in a hit-and-run in May, was today charged with stealing a number of vehicles in 2017
Liam Debono, the reckless young driver accused of maiming a policeman who stopped him for a minor infraction, has been charged with stealing a number of motor vehicles in 2017.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Chantelle Casha charged the youth with the theft of two cars and a motorcycle in May and June of last year. He was also charged with tampering with the chassis number and licence plates of one of the cars, driving all three without insurance, driving the motorcycle without a licence, keeping the vehicles and trying to sell them.

Debono was also charged with breaching a court-imposed prohibition on driving or obtaining a licence to drive.

The accused entered a not guilty plea this morning. Bail was not requested. Magistrate Francesco Depasquale ordered Debono be remanded in custody.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the youth.

