Youth charged with harassing and threatening his father

The 22-year-old was charged with phoning his father numerous times and causing him to fear violence

matthew_agius
5 July 2018, 4:44pm
by Matthew Agius
(File Photo)

A young man from Kalkara has been charged with harassing and threatening his father following a family argument.

22-year-old Nierick Micallef was arraigned before magistrate Francesco Depasquale this morning charged with harassing his father by phoning him numerous times and causing the man to fear violence.

Micallef was also charged with attempting to attack his father, having followed him to the Cospicua police station and threatened him there. The man had gone to report his son for harassment, but a heated argument erupted between father and son at the police station which would have descended into fisticuffs had officers not intervened.

An officer’s uniform was damaged in the scuffle.

As a result, there were also charges of breaching the peace with shouting, fighting and foul language as well as disobeying police orders.

Micallef pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyers, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri asked for bail, which was granted against a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Inspectors Eman Hayman and Oriana Spiteri prosecuted.

