menu

Alleged phone snatcher denied bail

The man snatched the phone from the hands of a young girl while she was waiting on a bus stop

maria_pace
16 July 2018, 1:00pm
by Maria Pace

A man has been arraigned in court today, accused of carrying out a snatch and grab theft from a young woman.

Peter Bossea Enchi, 32, a plasterer from Ghana residing in Birzebbuga, was arraigned before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace by Inspector Jonathan Ransley this morning, charged with stealing a mobile phone. It is understood that the Samsung Galaxy S6 was snatched from the hands of its owner whilst she was waiting on a bus stop.

Lawyer David Camilleri entered a not guilty plea to the charge and requested bail. “It’s not right that he stays in prison over a mobile phone,” argued the lawyer.
But the court had to withhold bail after the man repeatedly told it that he had no fixed address.
Bossea Enchi was remanded in custody.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in Court & Police
Acquitted of pharmaceutical thefts due to 'absolute lack of evidence'
Court & Police

Acquitted of pharmaceutical thefts due to 'absolute lack of evidence'
Matthew Agius
Man drowns at Blue Lagoon
Court & Police

Man drowns at Blue Lagoon
Man on bail for Samurai sword attack is detained over another violent incident
Court & Police

Man on bail for Samurai sword attack is detained over another violent incident
Matthew Agius
Alleged phone snatcher denied bail
Court & Police

Alleged phone snatcher denied bail
Maria Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe