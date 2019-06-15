menu

Police appeals to public to locate Maltese man

The Police have said that the man is of a Maltese nationality

david_hudson
15 June 2019, 3:21pm
by David Hudson
The missing person was last seen on CCTV wearing a blue cap
The missing person was last seen on CCTV wearing a blue cap

The public has been asked to help locate a Maltese man who is being sought by police.

Besides providing a picture, the Police did not give out any further information on the man in their statement. He was last seen wearing black clothing and a blue cap and seems to sport silver-grey stubble.

Anyone that could supply information is asked to contact the police on 21224001 or 119.

