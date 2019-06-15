Police appeals to public to locate Maltese man
The Police have said that the man is of a Maltese nationality
The public has been asked to help locate a Maltese man who is being sought by police.
Besides providing a picture, the Police did not give out any further information on the man in their statement. He was last seen wearing black clothing and a blue cap and seems to sport silver-grey stubble.
Anyone that could supply information is asked to contact the police on 21224001 or 119.
