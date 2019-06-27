menu

Elderly woman seriously injured in Mellieha swimming incident

27 June 2019, 7:50am
An 83-year-old French woman was seriously injured after she found herself in difficulty while swimming in Mellieha.

The incident occurred at 6:15pm in Triq il-Marfa.

The police said the woman was swimming but suddenly seemed in distress. The woman was taken to shore by people who were in the area.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where she was later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed into the case, whist police investigations is currently ongoing.

