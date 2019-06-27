Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in Birkirkara

A 31-year-old female pillion rider was grievously injured following a motorcycle incident in Birkirkara on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 5pm in Triq Dun Karm.

The police said an investigation found that a 58-year-old man, residing in Birkirkara, somehow lost control of the Honda motorcycle he was driving and fell off.

The woman who lives in Valletta was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for further treatment, whilst the man did not suffer any injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.