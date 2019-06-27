menu

Two injured in Marsascala crash

Two persons were seriously injured during a traffic incident on Wednesday night

27 June 2019, 8:09am
The incident took place at 11pm in Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas
The police said an investigation found that a 20-year-old man from Siġġiewi, who was driving a VW Golf, for some reason lost control and crashed in a pole. A 20-year-old woman from Għaxaq was a passenger in the car.

Both persons were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.

