Two workers injured in shipyard incident

Two Romanian nationals have suffered grievous injuries while performing works in a shipyard on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 9:30am in Paola.

The police said an investigation found that a 48-year-old Romanian man was driving a fork lifter, when for reasons unknown he hit another Romanian man, causing them both to fall into the sea.

The men were brought ashore by their colleagues.

An ambulance was called on site and took both men to Mater Dei Hospital. Later, they were both certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

A Police investigation is currently ongoing.



In a statement, Palumbo Malta Shipyards said that the condition of the two sub-contracted Romanian workers is being monitored.

“Shipyard officials were immediately on hand to assist the two men and help them get back onto shore,” the statement read.

According to the statement, one of the workers was driving a fork-lift truck on the quayside at around 9:00 am, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle ended up in the sea, dragging the worker’s colleague with him.

“The shipyard abides by the highest international safety standards and the welfare of our employees is always our top priority,” a spokesperson for Palumbo said.