Motorcyclist grievously injured in Naxxar crash

A motorcyclist has suffered from grievous injuries following a traffic incident in Naxxar on Thursday.

The incident took place at 3:45pm in Triq is-Salina.

The police said an investigation found that a collision had taken place between a keeway being driven by a 25-year-old from Mellieha, and a Fiat which was being driven by a 23-year-old man from Attard.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.