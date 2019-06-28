menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Naxxar crash

A 25-year-old man has suffered from grievous injuries following a traffic incident in Naxxar 

28 June 2019, 9:37am
The incident took place at 3:45pm in Triq is-Salina
A motorcyclist has suffered from grievous injuries following a traffic incident in Naxxar on Thursday.

The incident took place at 3:45pm in Triq is-Salina. 

The police said an investigation found that a collision had taken place between a keeway being driven by a 25-year-old from Mellieha, and a Fiat which was being driven by a 23-year-old man from Attard.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries. 

A police investigation is ongoing. 

