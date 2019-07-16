St Julian's fight lands man in police custody

A homeless man has been remanded in custody after being charged with grievously injuring a Somali national in St Julians last month.

Abbas Tahlil Abdiraheem from Somalia was arraigned before magistrate Neville Camilleri on Tuesday morning, accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a fellow Somali at St Julian's. The charges come after the men became embroiled in an argument which descended into fisticuffs on 30 June at around 10 am.

Abbas pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted. Lawyer Joe Brincat assisted the accused.