menu

St Julian's fight lands man in police custody

A homeless man has been remanded in custody after being charged with grievously injuring a Somali national in St Julians last month

matthew_agius
16 July 2019, 3:30pm
by Matthew Agius
Abbas pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested
Abbas pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested

A homeless man has been remanded in custody after being charged with grievously injuring a Somali national in St Julians last month.

Abbas Tahlil Abdiraheem from Somalia was arraigned before magistrate Neville Camilleri on Tuesday morning, accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a fellow Somali at St Julian's. The charges come after the men became embroiled in an argument which descended into fisticuffs on 30 June at around 10 am.

Abbas pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted. Lawyer Joe Brincat assisted the accused.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Birkirkara man charged with stealing motorcycles
Court & Police

Birkirkara man charged with stealing motorcycles
Yannick Pace
Migrants who escaped from Ħal Safi detention centre denied bail
Court & Police

Migrants who escaped from Ħal Safi detention centre denied bail
Matthew Agius
Prosecution seeks multiple life sentences for Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspects
Court & Police

Prosecution seeks multiple life sentences for Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspects
Yannick Pace
St Julian's fight lands man in police custody
Court & Police

St Julian's fight lands man in police custody
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.