British man hit by car in Qawra grievously injured

The 59-year-old was hit by a Hungarian driving a Chevrolet Spark

david_hudson
22 September 2019, 10:45am
by David Hudson
The incident took place on Triq il-Qawra
A British man who was hit by a car in a road accident in Qawra has been hospitalised with grievous injuries.

The incident took place at around 8:30pm on Saturday, Police have said. The 59-year-old British national was hit by a Chevrolet Spark that was being driven by a 42-year-old Hungarian on Triq il-Qawra.

An ambulance was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei hospital. He was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
