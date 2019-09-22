British man hit by car in Qawra grievously injured

A British man who was hit by a car in a road accident in Qawra has been hospitalised with grievous injuries.

The incident took place at around 8:30pm on Saturday, Police have said. The 59-year-old British national was hit by a Chevrolet Spark that was being driven by a 42-year-old Hungarian on Triq il-Qawra.

An ambulance was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei hospital. He was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.