Election Playbook: Labour promises ‘bigger’ and ‘better’ (maybe they’re compensating for something...)

Labour lead widens: Our rolling survey shows the PL enjoying 53.8% support against the PN’s 44%. Third parties collectively have the support of 2.1% of the electorate. As things stand, the gap between the two major parties now stands at 29,633. A few days earlier it was 22,645. Meanwhile, Robert Abela registered an individual trust level of 44.3%, against Grech’s 29.6%.

Grech enters Labour heartland: Bernard Grech crossed paths with Labour candidates during a walkabout at the Birgu monti - a popular location with politicians during election time. Birgu falls deep into Labour territory, but this didn’t stop Grech from venturing there with his wife AnneMarie for casual conversation with vendors and buyers.

The superlatives campaign: The Labour Party launched its own “superlatives” campaign, boasting of bigger and better measures if elected back in government. The highest increases, the lowest taxes are now dominating select billboards across the company, while highlighting key proposals like the €700 million environmental package.

Ghost of elections past: Apart from superlatives, the Labour Party is running a parallel smear campaign against Bernard Grech, claiming him to be “the face of the past” on both billboards and TV features. Labour candidates often accuse the Nationalist Party of being negative or promoting a politics of hatred, but it seems that the Labour Party is the only party going on a full media offensive against its competitors.

Bernard il-wiċċ tal-passat. Bernard il-wiċċ tal-passat. Posted by Partit Laburista on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Passports remain a sticking issue: As the Russian invasion persists in Ukraine, Malta’s golden passport scheme has become somewhat of a sticking issue. EP President Roberta Metsola said that the EU must stop the sale of passports to Putin’s oligarchs and bar access to their superyachts. Grech naturally reiterated this on Twitter, but directed the blame head-on towards Robert Abela: “Stop this madness and do the right thing for once”.

Malta right now remains closed to Ukrainian refugees but open to Russian oligarchs and billionaires who can even pay us to get their own EU passport. Robert Abela, stop this madness and do the right thing for once. Whoever you’ve been protecting, it’s time to stop now. — Bernard Grech (@bernardgrechmt) March 1, 2022

Take it to the street: The Office of the Commissioner for Children released an official ‘manifesto’ for young ones, including a proposal to close busy roads to traffic so they can play in the streets. Commissioner Antoinette Vassallo, who only recently took the office reigns earlier this month, urged politicians not only to include concrete measures in their manifestos, but also asked them to provide a protection plan for any children used in their campaigns.

Third-party world: Volt Malta unveiled its election manifesto, focusing more on issues of sex work, drug use, euthanasia and culture. ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo wrote a letter to the Broadcasting Authority arguing that the Green Party has not been given a fair amount of airtime on the state TV station. Independent candidate Arnold Cassola accused Labour of greenwash over an ERA fine reform that will allow a reduction in penalties and even give offenders the right to petition a tribunal.

Any new proposals?: Hardly – Robert Abela skipped the morning conference on Tuesday while Grech opted for the Birgu walkabout. No proposals were put forward by Abela in the evening, but the PN pledged to set up an entity for the promotion of the Maltese language if elected into government.

What’s happening Wednesday?: Robert Abela will be in Santa Luċija at 6:30pm for a Q&A session. Bernard Grech will be in Msida for a Nationalisty Party political activity. Arnold Cassola will be visiting the Soup kitchen at 11:30am and will meet Fr Marcellino Micallef.