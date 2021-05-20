Outsiders cannot support Israeli policies towards Palestinians - Alfred Sant

There is no longer any reasonable way by which outsiders can support Israeli policies towards Palestinians, Alfred Sant stated on Thursday.

Speaking at a plenary session in the European Parliament, the Labour MEP said that Israel has left Palestinians in anger and despair, noting how recent escalations originated with the forced eviction of Palestinian families from their East Jerusalem.

"Legal tit-for-tat cannot hide any more that |sraeli policy aims to enclose Palestinians in a Bantustan under Israeli domination, even while more Palestinian lands are taken over by illegal Israeli settlers," he said in a statement.

The plenary debate focused on the EU strategy towards Israel-Palestine, with Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs Augusto Santos Silva representing the Council Presidency.

Throughout the debate, MEPs expressed concern over the renewed escalation of violence, calling for an immediate end to the fighting while underlining the need for dialogue and negotiations on a two-state solution to resume.

On his part, Sant told the European Parliament that EU policy should be built on a frank and honest appreciation of where the responsibilities lie in this state of affairs.

"Though in military terms Israel remains dominant even when under attack, it is terrible that the progressive and peace-loving potential majority within its population has been unable or unwilling to maintain the political momentum toward the two-state solution," Sant said.

"The truth is that there is no longer any reasonable way by which outsiders can support Israeli policies towards the Palestinians and the EU should make this clear."