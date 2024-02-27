Tougher waste shipment laws approved by overwhelming EP majority

MEPs have approved updated EU procedures and control measures for waste shipments.

With 587 votes in favour, eight against and 33 abstentions, MEPs endorsed the deal reached with the Council, which aims to protect the environment and human health more effectively, while contributing to the EU’s circular economy and zero pollution goals.

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer was shadow rapporteur for the S&D on the law.

Lead MEP Pernille Weiss (EPP, Denmark) said: “The revised law will bring more certainty to Europeans that our waste will be appropriately managed, no matter where it is shipped to. The EU will finally assume responsibility for its plastic waste by banning its export to non-OECD countries. Waste is a resource when it is properly managed, but should not in any case be causing harm to the environment or human health.”

Following the final vote in plenary, the Council will now have to formally endorse the text, too, before its publication in the EU Official Journal.

The rules will make exporting waste from the EU to third countries will be stricter. Plastic waste exports to non-OECD countries will be prohibited within two and a half years after the entry into force of the regulation, while those to OECD countries will be subject to stricter conditions.

Within the EU, the exchange of information and data on waste shipments would be digitalised, through a central electronic hub, to improve reporting and transparency. Shipping waste destined to be disposed in another EU country would be allowed only in exceptional circumstances.

The proposal to reform the EU’s rules on waste shipments lays down procedures and control measures depending on the waste’s origin, destination and transport route, as well as the type of waste and the treatment it will undergo at its destination. In 2020, EU exports of waste to non-EU countries reached 32.7 million tonnes, representing about 16% of global trade in waste.

In addition, around 67 million tonnes of waste are shipped between EU countries every year.