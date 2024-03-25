European NGOs unite to petition EU Parliament on voluntary assisted dying

A coalition of 28 organisations spanning across the European Union have banded together to advocate for the right to voluntary assisted dying.

Their collective efforts aim to ensure individuals' autonomy over their end-of-life decisions.

Among the organisations is Humanists Malta, an NGO that upholds humanism's core values, which include, “compassion, freedom of personal choice, human rights, and voluntary assisted dying.”

During this legislature, Malta is set to have a discussion on euthanasia as this was one of the Labour Party’s 2022 electoral promises.

In November 2022, Prime Minister Robert Abela had stated that a debate on euthanasia must lead to an eventual decision. During the same time, the Nationalist Party had stated that it is against euthanasia.

The 28 organisations are planning to petition the EU Parliament to adopt a number of measures. Foremost among these is the inclusion of the right to voluntary assisted dying in The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU.

Additionally, they seek legislation that enforces an individual's right to decide the means and timing of their death, provided they are capable of making a free decision. This right, according to a statement by Humanists Malta, is recognised by the European Court of Human Rights as an aspect of the right to respect for private life, and is pivotal in upholding individuals' autonomy and dignity.

The associations support advanced directives and living wills being mutually recognised within the EU. Such acknowledgement guarantees that one's end-of-life choices be respected regardless of location, provided that it complies with the legislation of the member state in which the person resides.