Election Playbook: Did anything happen over the weekend?

Kaċċaturi hold debate: Many sections of society are holding their own debates this election season. Among these sections is Kaċċaturi San Ubertu, which has invited all EP candidates who openly offered to help the hunting and trapping sector to a public debate on Monday at 6:30pm. As at the time of writing, the confirmed candidates are Steve Ellul and Peter Agius. This comes after several MEPs, the majority from the Labour Party signed up to a ‘hunting manifesto’ by the European hunting lobby group FACE. Maltese group FKNK is a member.

Ewropej fil-Pjazza: MaltaToday and Lovin Malta have been hosting a series of debates across Malta, and last week we hopped to the sister island for a small debate in Gozo. The panel included Thomas Bajada (PL), Norma Camilleri (PN), Ralph Cassar (ADPD), Arnold Cassola (independent) and Matthias Portelli (Volt). During this debate, Cassola challenged assertions by Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech that votes for third parties and independents were ‘gains’ for the ruling Labour Party. Apart from this, PNPL sent their Gozo candidates to make their pitch to their home island.

A busy week ahead: Over the weekend, MaltaToday published the Vitals inquiry report. We hope you’ve been enjoying the nighttime reading. The conclusions are damning on the part of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, who appear intent of benefiting from any healthcare-related project under the Maltese sun. But the week is going to get a bit more hectic, with Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi set to appear in court on Tuesday for their arraignment. A sizeable crowd is expected to be there to show support to the former Labour leader.

Voting intentions: The gap appears to be narrowing between the Labour and Nationalist Party, although there is still a portion of undecided voters. But if our surveys are anything to go by, the Labour Party might have already achieved their winning majority – although no. Labour’s share of the votes stands at 50.8%, while the PN’s stands at 42.4%. In both cases, their vote share is up by 1.4 percentage points and 0.7 percentage points respectively.

Spelling mistakes: If you were wondering who the Nationalist Party candidates are this year, you can go on their website to find a list and even read a small bio. But not if you’re Roberta Metsola, it seems. The other candidates have descriptions of their work in politics and maybe some personal interests. You’d think the President of the European Parliament would be given a stellar description, but alas, she just has “ħ”. This is my formal notice to the party of this error, and just in case, here’s the screenshot for posterity.