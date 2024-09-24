EP President calls on global leaders to reclaim political centre

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola called on global leaders to reclaim the political centre, during a Keynote Speech at the Concordia Annual Summit in New York.

“I believe that the only way to defeat populism, to push back against extremism from taking hold so quickly, is not by claiming moral superiority or ignoring it. It is with solutions. Real, practical solutions to the challenges that people face. This is the balance that we must find while reclaiming the political centre,” she said.

The EP President is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Foreign Minister Ian Borg is also there.

In her address, Metsola said that now is the time to re-learn how to compromise without compromising values.

“Too often, we are told that politics is a zero-sum game. That it is a choice between growth for our industries or de-growth for our environment. Regulation for safety or de-regulation for innovation. But that is not true. We can harness all the benefits of digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence while ensuring our people are safe online and protecting freedom of speech. We can manage our borders without losing our compassion. We can adopt policies that are ambitious enough to address climate change and lower energy prices while still ensuring that crucial de-carbonisation policies works for our industries, our families and our farmers. We can re-industrialise and grow our economies, without leaving anyone behind. We’ve done it before. We can do it again. Better. Faster,” she said.

Speaking on the need for a renewed transatlantic cooperation, the EP President emphasised that the European Union and the United States should work together to reinforce the alliance of global democracies on the world stage.

“Distinct but together is the only way forward,” she said.

She also spoke on the priorities of the European Union in the months ahead.

“Our top priority will be that of reinvigorating our industries by fostering economic growth, competitiveness, entrepreneurship and creating quality jobs that show people that democracy means tangible solutions. This means that we will need to boost productivity, innovation and speed-up investments in clean tech, pharma, transport, microchips - sectors that will define our future. It means we must be ready for public funding to match private ambition. It also means reducing red tape for companies that operate in Europe, as well eliminating silos that have for so long held us back by completing our Banking and Capital Markets Union, offering clear frameworks and ultimately, predictability,” she said.

Metsola’s visit in New York continues today with the Opening Session of the United Nations General Assembly, and her Keynote Speech during the Clinton Global Initiative Spotlight Session.