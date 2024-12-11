Jean Paul Sofia's mother urges EU action for Malta to publish building codes

Jean Paul Sofia’s mother has urged the European Union to take action that could force Malta to publish building codes during a European Parliament roundtable honouring victims of construction in Malta.

Organised by Nationalist MEP Peter Agius, Isabelle Bonnici made an emotional appeal for action to avoid another fatal construction accident.

She described Malta’s construction sector as rife with “bullies and cowboys” who foster a culture of fear to avoid accountability.

“We need to do more to avoid another accident like that which killed my son. We still await revised building codes. We still need to see the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry recommendations implemented in full,” she said.

The inquiry, which stemmed from the fatal accident that claimed the life of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia, outlined over 40 recommendations aimed at strengthening oversight and safety.

Key proposals included mandatory geological and safety assessments for excavation works, the abolition of fast-track permits, and stricter enforcement mechanisms.

Peter Agius urged authorities to enact and enforce comprehensive reforms to ensure justice for victims and avert future tragedies.

“Legislation without enforcement is meaningless,” Agius said. “We owe it to the victims and their families to ensure laws are rigorously applied.” He further called on both Maltese and European authorities to step up their efforts, appealing to the European Commission for enhanced oversight and guidance.

PN MP Jerome Caruana Cilia warned of grave consequences if systemic problems are not addressed. “If we don’t have the will and courage to address this problem at its roots, I fear that history will repeat itself,” Caruana Cilia said.

Domenico Campogrande, Director General of the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), highlighted the need for robust enforcement mechanisms. “Adequate and efficient controls have to be put in place, with appropriate sanctions in case of non-compliance,” he said, reflecting on the challenges across EU member states.

Patricia Perez Gomez of the European Commission underscored the existence of comprehensive EU rules on health and safety at work but noted that enforcement remains the responsibility of national governments. “Established rules will not lead to desired results without proper enforcement,” she said.

The discussion concluded with Agius reiterating the need for collective action. Participants endorsed an appeal for Maltese and European authorities to ensure the swift implementation of safety reforms. “We cannot allow these tragedies to persist. The time for decisive action is now,” he said.