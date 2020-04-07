menu

Increased testing of healthcare workers taking place, Health Minister says

Health Minister Chris Fearne says increased testing for coronavirus will take place among healthcare workers

laura_calleja
7 April 2020, 9:34am
by Laura Calleja
Malta has one of the highest testing rates in Europe for Covid-19
Malta has one of the highest testing rates in Europe for Covid-19

Increased testing for Covid-19 will take place among healthcare workers, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on social media. 

Malta has its fair share of healthcare workers who contracted the virus, especially in the initial staged when imported cases were being recorded. However, on Monday, another case involving a 54-year-old male healthcare worker, who was both at Mater Dei Hospital and Mount Carmel, emerged and contact tracing was still going on to determine from where he could have contracted the infection.

In total Malta has so far carried out 10,923 swab tests, with 555 tests taking place on Sunday night alone. The island so far has one of the highest testing rates in Europe.

On 2 April it was announced that a machine capable of testing 800 samples each day for Covid-19 would start being used.

The robotic machine, which will be housed at Mater Dei’s Pathology Department, can process test results within minutes. Malta is one of the first countries in Europe to have access to such a machine.

READ MORENew machine at Mater Dei can perform 800 COVID-19 tests a day

More in National
Increased testing of healthcare workers taking place, Health Minister says
National

Increased testing of healthcare workers taking place, Health Minister says
Laura Calleja
Former fisheries director now on unpaid leave, still under investigation
National

Former fisheries director now on unpaid leave, still under investigation
Karl Azzopardi
Malta tells Germany it will refuse disembarkation to rescued Sea-Eye migrants
National

Malta tells Germany it will refuse disembarkation to rescued Sea-Eye migrants
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Lydia Abela: ‘this pandemic has defined Malta’s strong values’
National

[WATCH] Lydia Abela: ‘this pandemic has defined Malta’s strong values’
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.