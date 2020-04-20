menu

[LIVE] Four new COVID-19 cases, of which three from Ħal Far detention centre

Follow us live as Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci gives her daily update of the coronavirus situation at 12:30pm

massimo_costa
20 April 2020, 12:15pm
by Massimo Costa
Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci
A total of four new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, three of which involved residents of the Ħal Far detention centre.

An additional eight persons have recovered from the virus.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that of the 431 cases registered to date, 302 remain actively infected, 126 had recovered and three had died.

More to follow.

