[LIVE] Four new COVID-19 cases, of which three from Ħal Far detention centre
Follow us live as Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci gives her daily update of the coronavirus situation at 12:30pm
A total of four new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, three of which involved residents of the Ħal Far detention centre.
An additional eight persons have recovered from the virus.
Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that of the 431 cases registered to date, 302 remain actively infected, 126 had recovered and three had died.
More to follow.
