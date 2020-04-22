Venice Commission meeting with Repubblika over judicial appointment reform

The Venice Commission will be meeting with civil society group Repubblika as part of a consultation process regarding Government’s proposals concerning appointments of the Judiciary.

In a statement, Repubblika said proposals were sent to the Commission with any consultation with civil society representatives and the free-press.

“Government is ignoring the advice given by the Commission in its report dated December 2018, that an effective consultation process should take place with civil society before any constitutional change is made,” the civil society group said.

Repubblika has filed a judicial protest against the minister for justice, demanding that it be consulted on the judiciary reform the government intends to put in place before any proposals are sent to the Venice Commission.

The NGO said that the Venice Commission informed them it will be holding consultations directly with civil society, before replying to the government about the advice it is seeking.

The consultation will be held in May.

The civil society group said government should have refrained from using the lack of time as an excuse and should have refused to publish its proposals, and allowing civil society and the free press to contribute.

“The way Government has been acting shows clearly that it does not want any criticism from anyone, it does not want to be subject to the scrutiny of civil society and the free press, and it is ready to attack in a planned and systematic way anyone who tries to stop it in order to isolate and destroy them,” Repubblika said.

The civil society group said it will continue defending democracy, the rule of law and human rights, despite ‘systematic’ attacks by government.