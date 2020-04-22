menu

Venice Commission meeting with Repubblika over judicial appointment reform

The civil society group say government should have consulted with civil society and the free press 

karl_azzopardi
22 April 2020, 4:54pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The Venice Commission will be meeting with civil society group Repubblika as part of a consultation process regarding Government’s proposals concerning appointments of the Judiciary.

In a statement, Repubblika said proposals were sent to the Commission with any consultation with civil society representatives and the free-press. 

“Government is ignoring the advice given by the Commission in its report dated December 2018, that an effective consultation process should take place with civil society before any constitutional change is made,” the civil society group said. 

Repubblika has filed a judicial protest against the minister for justice, demanding that it be consulted on the judiciary reform the government intends to put in place before any proposals are sent to the Venice Commission.

The NGO said that the Venice Commission informed them it will be holding consultations directly with civil society, before replying to the government about the advice it is seeking. 

The consultation will be held in May. 

The civil society group said government should have refrained from using the lack of time as an excuse and should have refused to publish its proposals, and allowing civil society and the free press to contribute.

“The way Government has been acting shows clearly that it does not want any criticism from anyone, it does not want to be subject to the scrutiny of civil society and the free press, and it is ready to attack in a planned and systematic way anyone who tries to stop it in order to isolate and destroy them,” Repubblika said. 

The civil society group said it will continue defending democracy, the rule of law and human rights, despite ‘systematic’ attacks by government. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Government looking to table judicial appointment reforms before parliamentary summer recess, Justice Minister says
National

Government looking to table judicial appointment reforms before parliamentary summer recess, Justice Minister says
Karl Azzopardi
Easing of lockdown measures could begin in coming days, health minister says in parliament
National

Easing of lockdown measures could begin in coming days, health minister says in parliament
Karl Azzopardi
Adrian Delia lambasts Economy Minister for 'foolish' Facebook comment on hunting
National

Adrian Delia lambasts Economy Minister for 'foolish' Facebook comment on hunting
Karl Azzopardi
GWU disagrees with employers’ association’s call for idle public servants to receive pay cut
National

GWU disagrees with employers’ association’s call for idle public servants to receive pay cut
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.