One new COVID-19 case registered overnight

One new case of COVID-19 has been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

No new patients recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 38. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 603 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 15•06•2020

In the past 24 hours, 554 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 82,817 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said the case was “sporadic,” and not linked to any known cluster or previously reported cases.

On Sunday Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Malta will no longer be in a state of a public health emergency/.

The lifting of the public health emergency will also see restrictions on gatherings of over 75 people removed.

Malta’s airport is set to open on 1 July with the PM announcing that all flight restrictions will be lifted 15 July.

