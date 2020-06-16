Demolition and excavation to halt in tourism areas during summer

No demolition and excavation works will be allowed within tourism areas between 1 July and 30 September, the Planning Authority (PA) announced.

The authority said this initiative took into account the nuisance and inconvenience that construction sites have on the surrounding neighbourhood.

“This year, due to the unprecedented circumstances that the country has faced in the past months, all demolition and excavation work carried out in tourism areas are being authorized to continue between the 15th June and 30th June 2020,” PA said.

The PA said any illegal demolition and excavation work carried out between the July 1 and September 30, in the identified areas, can be reported to the Planning Authority on 2290 0000.

“Since the MTA is the competent authority to identify the localities and streets where demolition or excavation works cannot be carried out, MTA reserves the right to change or amend the list of streets as it deems necessary.”

The authority said those who wished to add more streets to the list for 2021 are invited to send requests to the MTA through their respective Local Council on [email protected] by 31 August 2020.