Repubblika wants police protection for Jason Azzopardi

Civil society NGO wants police proptection for Nationalist MP and Caruana Galizia family lawyer

matthew_vella
22 June 2020, 8:47am
by Matthew Vella
Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi
The civil society NGO Repubblika has requested protection for its legal advisor, and the lawyer of the Caruana Galizia family, Jason Azzopardi.

In a letter to agent Commissioner of Police Carmelo Magri, copied to the President of the Republic, Prof. Vicki Cremona said the Nationalist MP should have adequate protection.

The NGO made a first request on 15 June. The next day contact was made with Azzopardi, but Cremona said no action was taken.

“I remind you that the people who commissioned, planned and carried out the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia are people with great power and connections, and political and institutional infiltration, including the police corps.

“We ask once again that you give Jason Azzopardi protection, as well as to anyone who could be in danger because of this assassination case,” Cremona told Magri.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
