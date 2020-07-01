menu

Nationwide pyrotechnic show to be held tonight

The VisitMalta Now festival will showcase the islands’ best pyrotechnic talent from firework factories across Malta and Gozo

karl_azzopardi
1 July 2020, 4:08pm
by Karl Azzopardi

31 firework factories hailing from 21 localities around Malta and Gozo will be working in unison to present a national pyrotechnic show on Wednesday evening.

The show, which will showcase the themes of Maltese tradition, heritage, culture and victory, will see the islands split across six districts each showcasing the talent and artistry of the local manufacturers.

According to the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), the event is intended to promote Malta as a tourism destination, as the airport opened its doors to travellers on Wednesday.

The event's official poster

The fireworks factories will be working in unison in their displays.

The event will start at 8:30 pm, and is being organised by the MTA and Ministry for Tourism.

The llocations where the pyrotechnic shows will take place in: Gharghur, San Gwann, Manoel Island, Zejtun, Ghaxaq, Zurrieq, Gudja, Luqa, Kirkop, Qrendi, Mqabba, Qormi, Siggiewi, Haz-Zebbug, Lija, Mosta, Rabat, Mgarr, Nadur, Sannat and San Lawrenz.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
