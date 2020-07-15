No new COVID-19 cases for sixth day in a row

No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

One more patient has recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at four. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 661 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 15•07•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 985 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 109,538 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said that today marks the sixth consecutive day with zero new cases.