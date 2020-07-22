menu

Two new coronavirus cases, one recovery

Health ministry says today’s cases are sporadic, with one being symptomatic and the other showing no symptoms

karl_azzopardi
22 July 2020, 12:44pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Two new coronavirus cases were recorded on Wednesday.

Active cases now stand at five.

One new recovery was also registered.

1,016 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 115,795.

The health ministry said today’s cases are sporadic, with one being symptomatic, while the other showed no symptoms.

Total cases now stand at 679.

Deaths from virus stand at nine.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 22•07•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
