Two new coronavirus cases, one recovery
Health ministry says today’s cases are sporadic, with one being symptomatic and the other showing no symptoms
Two new coronavirus cases were recorded on Wednesday.
Active cases now stand at five.
One new recovery was also registered.
1,016 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 115,795.
The health ministry said today’s cases are sporadic, with one being symptomatic, while the other showed no symptoms.
Total cases now stand at 679.
Deaths from virus stand at nine.
