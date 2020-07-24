First Central Link road to be opened by September

The first Central Link road is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The new road will include the building of a bypass separated from the residential roads through landscaping, a segregated cycling and pedestrian track between the two parts, as well as differences in road levels.

The road will also include a two-lane carriageway in the direction of Ta’ Qali.

During the week, surfacing parts of the new road and underground services were implemented.

Visiting the site, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg spoke about the importance of such a road in eliminating problematic bottlenecks and congestion.

He also said it will have a more efficient and safe design with a better aesthetic and more facilities for alternative means of transport.

“The Central Link Project will lead to better air quality and a better quality of life for all residents living in village cores connecting to this artery, who will now have emptier roads when people start moving towards the main connection,” he said.

The central link project is co-financed by European funds which amount to about €11 million.