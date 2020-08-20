40 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

40 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, five were family members of previously known cases, six were direct contacts of known cases, nine were work colleagues of positive cases, three were from the Paceville cluster and two were imported.

18 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 699.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 802 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 3,030 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 166,348 tests having been carried out so far on the island.