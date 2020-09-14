Rain turns Malta’s roads into rivers

Rain has caused flooding on several roads, including the southbound lanes of Marsa’s 13 December thoroughfare jamming traffic all the way to Valletta and Msida.

The heavy downpour flooded roads in Msida, Pembroke, Ta’ Xbiex, and a section of road beneath the new Marsa flyovers. A section of the southbound lanes on the Mrieħel bypass was also immersed in water that gushed down towards Qormi.

In Birkirkara, a reader sent in pictures of an overflowing sewer, a scene which was visible in other roads. Yet, other readers pointed out that rain water was flowing around a drainage grate on the recently resurfaced Borg Olivier road in Rabat in what appears to be a case of bad workmanship.

The heavy downpour also caused traffic lights along Tal-Barrani Road in Żejtun to go bust. The same road was flooded on its northbound lane.

The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport has retained its warning of isolated thundery rainstorms with the possibility of hail until Tuesday.

The situation on Malta’s roads was called out by the Nationalist Party, which accused government of bad planning.

Transport spokesperson Toni Bezzina criticized the lack of adequate drainage on new roads and the failure to clean and maintain water ducts on existing streets before the onset of rainy weather.

“While we welcome the investment in the country’s roads, the PN believes this should be done diligently and following proper studies to avoid flooding every time it rains,” Bezzina said.