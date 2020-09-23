COVID-19: 42 new cases registered, 60 recoveries

42 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday.

Active cases now stand at 658, after 60 new recoveries were registered.

2,444 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 238,084.

The total number of cases stands at 2,856, while total recoveries number 2,173.

25 deaths have been registered, after an 84-year-old man died on Wednesday morning.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, and from yesterday’s cases 11 were family members of previously known cases, three cases were direct contacts of other positive cases, two were from the St Joseph Home cluster and five cases were work colleagues of a previously known case.

One case from social gatherings with other positive cases, two cases were from Casa Antonia cluster and one case was imported.