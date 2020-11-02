menu

Malta reports record 218 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 update for 2 November | 218 new cases, 111 recoveries • 1,937 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,557 • Cases still being investigated

laura_calleja
2 November 2020, 12:37pm
by Laura Calleja
Stiffer rules mandating the wearing of face masks in all public places and the closure of bars were introduced a couple of weeks ago to stymie the spread of the virus
Malta has registered 218 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 111 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,937.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 11 were family members of previously known cases, 12 were contacts of positive work colleagues, eight were direct contacts with other post cases, two were imported and five were from social gatherings with other positive cases.

3,557 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 343,290 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 6,400 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.

