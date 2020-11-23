14 prisoners granted parole in 2020

14 prisoners from 62 who applied were granted parole, a parliamentary question has revealed.

The figures were released by National Security Minister Byron Camilleri in a parliamentary question to nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

2020 saw the lowest number of prisoners being granted parole when compared to the last four years.

In 2019, from 79 applicants, 20 were granted parole, while in 2018, 18 inmates were given parole.

From 73 inmates who applied for parole in 2017, 18 prisoners were granted their request.