Updated | Power outage caused by interconnector fault - Enemalta

A major power outage hit the Maltese islands at around 7:30pm with electricity supply being restored some 30 minutes later in most localities.

MaltaToday received multiple reports of a power outage, including the localities of Marsaskala, Swieqi, Naxxar, San Ġwann, Gozo, parts of Birkirkara and St Paul’s Bay. In Paola and Tarxien, residents reported a dip in voltage but no power outage.

The electricity supply was interrupted at around 7:30pm but by 8pm, most localities had their electricity supply restored.

Enemalta said in a Facebook post that the electricity outage was caused by a fault on the interconnector. It gave no details but said technicians were working on restoring electricity as quickly as possible.