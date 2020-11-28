menu

Updated | Power outage caused by interconnector fault - Enemalta

Electricity supply was interrupted across various localities at around 7:30pm and restored some 30 minutes later

kurt_sansone
28 November 2020, 8:04pm
by Kurt Sansone
Electricity supply was interrupted at 7:30pm
A major power outage hit the Maltese islands at around 7:30pm with electricity supply being restored some 30 minutes later in most localities.

MaltaToday received multiple reports of a power outage, including the localities of Marsaskala, Swieqi, Naxxar, San Ġwann, Gozo, parts of Birkirkara and St Paul’s Bay. In Paola and Tarxien, residents reported a dip in voltage but no power outage.

The electricity supply was interrupted at around 7:30pm but by 8pm, most localities had their electricity supply restored.

Enemalta said in a Facebook post that the electricity outage was caused by a fault on the interconnector. It gave no details but said technicians were working on restoring electricity as quickly as possible.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
