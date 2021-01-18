menu

B.Com students allowed individual hearing following alleged wide-spread cheating

First year B.Com students allowed to explain involvement in progress test collusion, as faculty backtracks on decision to fail all students

karl_azzopardi
18 January 2021, 9:50am
by Karl Azzopardi

The Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy has allowed first-year B.Com students to explain their involvement in alleged “collusion” in a progress test carried out last semester. 

All first-year students enrolled in the Bachelor of Commerce degree were handed an automatic fail in a progress test, after the faculty found evidence of cheating after coming into possession of screenshots from a Facebook messenger chat. 

The faculty had circulated an email to students claiming they had over 43 screenshots showing evidence of collusion in a progress test for study unit EMA1008, or Quantitative Analysis for Business. 

News of the decision sparked outrage, with a number of student organisations calling the decision an unfair one on those who did not cheat during the exam. 

In light of this, the faculty set up a new disciplinary board chaired by Prof. Frank Bezzina, tasked with reviewing cases on an individual basis. 

“Those students involved in the chat were granted a fair hearing by being individually allowed to explain their participation in the chat. This also allowed the Board to determine the extent of their involvement in the matter,” a University of Malta spokesperson said. 

In those cases where it transpired that students indeed colluded with others, the Board reprimanded them for their behaviour. These students were further penalised by having their original marks deducted according to the degree of severity of their collusion.

READ ALSO:Decision to fail B.Com students under review

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
B.Com students allowed individual hearing following alleged wide-spread cheating
National

B.Com students allowed individual hearing following alleged wide-spread cheating
Karl Azzopardi
Prison costs soar with 443 jailed over false passports in two years
National

Prison costs soar with 443 jailed over false passports in two years
Karl Azzopardi
UPE calls for strict COVID restrictions and rigid enforcement during Carnival weekend
National

UPE calls for strict COVID restrictions and rigid enforcement during Carnival weekend
Nicole Meilak
Illum Survey: Traffic concerns at lowest level since October 2017
National

Illum Survey: Traffic concerns at lowest level since October 2017
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.