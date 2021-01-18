menu

PN shadow Cabinet reshuffle underway

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech is calling in all his MPs for one-on-one meetings as he maps out a reshuffle of his shadow Cabinet

kurt_sansone
18 January 2021, 3:19pm
by Kurt Sansone
PN leader Bernard Grech
PN leader Bernard Grech

Nationalist Party MPs are being summoned for one-on-one meetings with Bernard Grech at party headquarters as part of a reshuffle of the shadow Cabinet.

Sources close to the PN told MaltaToday that Grech was meeting his MPs and discussing their contribution as spokespersons.

When becoming leader last October, Grech did not reshuffle the portfolios shadowed by his MPs.

His predecessor, Adrian Delia, and Gozitan MP Joseph Ellis, who was elected in a casual election to replace the seat vacated by deceased MP Frederick Azzopardi, currently have no portfolios to shadow.

In the aftermath of his defeat, Delia had told Grech he was not interested to form part of the shadow Cabinet.

The sources said Grech's meetings with MPs are likely to continue tomorrow.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Constitutional case filed over Balluta ferry permit
National

Constitutional case filed over Balluta ferry permit
Laura Calleja
Oliver Scicluna officially co-opted into parliament
National

Oliver Scicluna officially co-opted into parliament
Nicole Meilak
Increasing women MPs: accelerating history
National

Increasing women MPs: accelerating history
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Adrian Delia says government should negotiate with Steward from a position of strength
National

[WATCH] Adrian Delia says government should negotiate with Steward from a position of strength
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.