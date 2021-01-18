PN shadow Cabinet reshuffle underway

Nationalist Party MPs are being summoned for one-on-one meetings with Bernard Grech at party headquarters as part of a reshuffle of the shadow Cabinet.

Sources close to the PN told MaltaToday that Grech was meeting his MPs and discussing their contribution as spokespersons.

When becoming leader last October, Grech did not reshuffle the portfolios shadowed by his MPs.

His predecessor, Adrian Delia, and Gozitan MP Joseph Ellis, who was elected in a casual election to replace the seat vacated by deceased MP Frederick Azzopardi, currently have no portfolios to shadow.

In the aftermath of his defeat, Delia had told Grech he was not interested to form part of the shadow Cabinet.

The sources said Grech's meetings with MPs are likely to continue tomorrow.