COVID-19: 151 new cases, 156 recoveries

151 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

156 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,401.

44,598 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 12,928 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 16,646 while total cases registered stand at 19,333.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 286.

3,491 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 645,642.