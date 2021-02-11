menu

COVID-19: 151 new cases, 156 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 11 February | 151 new cases • 156 recoveries • 2,401 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,491 • Vaccine doses administered till Wednesday 44,598

laura_calleja
11 February 2021, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja
151 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday
151 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday

151 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.  

156 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,401.

44,598 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 12,928 were second doses.   

Total recoveries stand at 16,646 while total cases registered stand at 19,333.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 286.

3,491 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 645,642.

More in National
Bernard Grech pledges to ‘bring down the walls of division’
National

Bernard Grech pledges to ‘bring down the walls of division’
Jonas Simbeye
COVID-19: 151 new cases, 156 recoveries
National

COVID-19: 151 new cases, 156 recoveries
Laura Calleja
Pandemic placed burden of childcare and household chores on women, survey finds
National

Pandemic placed burden of childcare and household chores on women, survey finds
Matthew Vella
Yorgen Fenech compilation: Three days after Caruana Galizia murder, body parts were recovered from a tree
National

Yorgen Fenech compilation: Three days after Caruana Galizia murder, body parts were recovered from a tree
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.