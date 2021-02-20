menu

COVID-19: 199 new cases, two deaths registered

COVID-19 update for 20 February: 2 deaths • 199 new cases • 106 recoveries • 2,526 active cases • Swab tests in past 24 hours 3,100 • Vaccine doses administered till Friday 62,059

by Paul Cocks

199 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.  

106 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,526.

62,059 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 19,828 were second doses.   

Total recoveries stand at 17,933 while total cases registered stand at 20,762.

Two deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. A female aged 92 dies at Gozo Central Hospital while a man, aged 84, died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 303.

3,100 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 671,717.

