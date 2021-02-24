menu

COVID-19: Two deaths and 226 new cases

COVID-19 update for 24 February | 2 deaths • 226 new cases • 220 recoveries • 2,504 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,274 • Vaccine doses administered till Tuesday 68,779

24 February 2021
by Laura Calleja
226 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

68,779 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 21,767 were second doses.   

Total recoveries stand at 18,720 while total cases registered stand at 21,532.

There are currently 2,504 active COVID-19 cases.

Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. An 84-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman, who both died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 308. 

3,274 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 684,231.

An additional 1,001 rapid tests have been carried out in the past weeks.

